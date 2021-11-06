SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.77

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$31.77 and last traded at C$31.74, with a volume of 5841 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$31.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. CIBC upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$31.90.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$29.83. The stock has a market cap of C$4.67 billion and a PE ratio of 17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.39, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

