Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Sells $207,690.00 in Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) CRO Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $207,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Arntz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Michael Arntz sold 7,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $483,140.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Michael Arntz sold 3,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00.

NYSE:SMAR opened at $68.91 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $49.59 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.38. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.41.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.57% and a negative net margin of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,411 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smartsheet by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,328 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 2.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 167,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Smartsheet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.76.

