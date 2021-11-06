Smiths News (LON:SNWS) Given “Add” Rating at Peel Hunt

Smiths News (LON:SNWS)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.36% from the stock’s current price.

SNWS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) price objective on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Smiths News from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LON:SNWS opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Thursday. Smiths News has a 52-week low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 52-week high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The firm has a market cap of £98.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 38.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 40.76.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

