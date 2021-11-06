Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) Raises Dividend to GBX 1 Per Share

Smiths News plc (LON:SNWS) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, February 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Smiths News’s previous dividend of $0.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON SNWS opened at GBX 39.75 ($0.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £98.46 million and a PE ratio of 6.21. Smiths News has a 12 month low of GBX 24.20 ($0.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 47.50 ($0.62). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 38.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 40.76.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNWS shares. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 55 ($0.72) price target on shares of Smiths News in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on shares of Smiths News in a research report on Thursday.

Smiths News plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesaling of newspapers and magazines in the United Kingdom, Spain, France, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It also supplies inflight entertainment to airlines and travel points; and offers field marketing, supply chain auditing, and compliance checking services to retailers and suppliers.

