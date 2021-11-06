SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$44.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$33.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

OTCMKTS SNCAF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.86 and a 200 day moving average of $26.39. SNC-Lavalin Group has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Design & Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects. The EDPM segment include consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services around the world, except for the Canadian market.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.