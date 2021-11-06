Snowball (SNOB) Trading Down 8% Over Last Week

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 5th. Snowball has a total market cap of $7.21 million and $231,297.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00001368 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00084973 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00081871 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,449.57 or 0.07272574 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,993.27 or 0.94786851 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022618 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,045,857 coins and its circulating supply is 8,619,332 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

