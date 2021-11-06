Societe Generale Reaffirms Buy Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.23.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

BBVA stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.37. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $7.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 252.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares during the period. 2.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.