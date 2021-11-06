Softcat (LON:SCT) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2,088.99

Softcat plc (LON:SCT)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,088.99 ($27.29) and traded as low as GBX 1,971 ($25.75). Softcat shares last traded at GBX 1,981 ($25.88), with a volume of 179,018 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SCT shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($25.48) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,975 ($25.80).

Get Softcat alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £3.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,088.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,936.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a GBX 34.90 ($0.46) dividend. This is a boost from Softcat’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Softcat’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Softcat Company Profile (LON:SCT)

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.