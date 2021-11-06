Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.550. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.840-$0.900 EPS.

Sonoco Products stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.69. 330,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.19. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $52.58 and a 52-week high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.79%.

SON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

