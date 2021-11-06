Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the first quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $47,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sonoco Products in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Sonoco Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SON shares. TheStreet downgraded Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of SON opened at $60.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $52.58 and a fifty-two week high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.26 and its 200-day moving average is $64.35.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 2.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is 52.79%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total value of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.