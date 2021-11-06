Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Shares Down 14%

Sosei Group Co. (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)’s share price dropped 14% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.20 and last traded at $15.20. Approximately 6 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.99.

About Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF)

Sosei Group Corp. engages in the discovery, design, and development of medicines targeting G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs). The company engages in the research, development and sales of medicines; management of regenerative medical funds; investment in bio venture companies related to regenerative medicines; overseas development by licensing; promotions of commercialization; structural analysis of GPCR; initial lead compound creation; candidate search by proprietary StaR (Stabilised Receptor) technology; as well as structural base of new drugs using GPCR related basic technology drug discovery and screening and promotions of antibody drug research and development.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sosei Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosei Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.