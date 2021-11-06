South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,112. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.

SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

