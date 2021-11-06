South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SJI traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,236,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,112. South Jersey Industries has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89.
SJI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.
South Jersey Industries Company Profile
South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.
See Also: What is meant by holder of record?
Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.