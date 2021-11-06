Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,236 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,981 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.46% of Southern First Bancshares worth $5,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SFST. UBS Group AG grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 16.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,985 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 6.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 119,752 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,613,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 21.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southern First Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

SFST stock opened at $59.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.05 million, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.97. Southern First Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.04 and a 12 month high of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.59. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 13.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern First Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

In related news, Director Rudolph G. Johnstone III sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total transaction of $100,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Southern First Bancshares

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for small-to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and other individuals. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Corporate.

