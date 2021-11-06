SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 181,874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 6,247,895 shares.The stock last traded at $167.71 and had previously closed at $165.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $289,000. Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $623,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 74,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,188,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 123,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after buying an additional 16,801 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 441,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,529,000 after buying an additional 8,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

