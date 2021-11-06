SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 200,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,704,000. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $169.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

