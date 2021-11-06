SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 1-Year High at $83.94

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $83.94 and last traded at $83.49, with a volume of 60944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.32.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.73.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $140,000.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.