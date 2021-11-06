SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 74,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 202,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,776,000 after acquiring an additional 79,687 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $126.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $121.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.06. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $128.90.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

