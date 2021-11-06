Spencer D. Armour III Sells 32,931 Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Stock

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total value of $310,868.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PUMP opened at $9.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $991.30 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 3.10. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $13.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200 day moving average of $9.11.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 6,484 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.70.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

