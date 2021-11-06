Sphera Funds Management LTD. Sells 36,268 Shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. trimmed its position in DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,268 shares during the quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned about 0.44% of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 733.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the second quarter worth about $167,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DFP Healthcare Acquisitions by 2,359.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter.

Get DFP Healthcare Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of DFPH stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $11.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFPH).

Receive News & Ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DFP Healthcare Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.