Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $6.56

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.56 and traded as high as $7.23. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 21,766,250 shares traded.

Separately, Pi Financial started coverage on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Sphere 3D in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D during the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

