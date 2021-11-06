Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$50.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.00.

TOY stock opened at C$48.67 on Friday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$25.54 and a 52 week high of C$54.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$44.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.40.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

