Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Stock Price Up 11.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) rose 11.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$50.00. The stock traded as high as C$47.00 and last traded at C$46.80. Approximately 186,772 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 105% from the average daily volume of 91,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$41.90.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.66 and its 200 day moving average price is C$44.11. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 33.40.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$480.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$433.14 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Spin Master Corp. will post 2.2099998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master (TSE:TOY)

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

