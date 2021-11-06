Spores Network Achieves Market Cap of $4.04 Million (SPO)

Spores Network (CURRENCY:SPO) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. During the last seven days, Spores Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Spores Network has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $234,412.00 worth of Spores Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spores Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00082205 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00078630 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.44 or 0.00099913 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,502.52 or 1.00022486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,337.96 or 0.07171498 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Spores Network Coin Profile

Spores Network’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 coins. Spores Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Spores Network

