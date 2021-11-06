SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) was downgraded by equities researchers at William Blair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for SPX’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SPXC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

SPXC opened at $66.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.94. SPX has a 1-year low of $43.04 and a 1-year high of $67.66. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SPX will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

