SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $62.09, but opened at $58.00. SPX shares last traded at $57.99, with a volume of 438 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Get SPX alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About SPX (NYSE:SPXC)

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.