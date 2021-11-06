Square (NYSE:SQ) Issues Earnings Results

Square (NYSE:SQ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

NYSE:SQ traded down $10.08 on Friday, hitting $237.38. 15,211,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,011,825. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Square has a 1 year low of $167.11 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $109.12 billion, a PE ratio of 208.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 2.36.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Square from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.76.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total value of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,660 shares of company stock worth $76,931,384. Company insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

