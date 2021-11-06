Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,398 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Jabil by 2.6% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 47,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Jabil by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $65.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,337 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,650. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

