Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 19,151 AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 3.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 36.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after buying an additional 1,006,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.69.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AME. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.43.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722 over the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

