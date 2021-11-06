Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys 163,373 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) by 808.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 183,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Gogo were worth $2,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tenzing Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogo by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,300,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,538,000 after acquiring an additional 850,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gogo by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,060,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,207,000 after purchasing an additional 138,931 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gogo during the second quarter valued at about $24,553,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 158.5% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,315,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,974,000 after buying an additional 806,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOGO opened at $15.52 on Friday. Gogo Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Gogo Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOGO. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Gogo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Gogo from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gogo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.10.

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

