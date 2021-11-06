Squarepoint Ops LLC Decreases Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of DOX stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.76 and a 200-day moving average of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $57.20 and a 12-month high of $82.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

