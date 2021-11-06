Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,352 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 14,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Compass Point upgraded East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.27.

EWBC opened at $83.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.86 and a 1 year high of $87.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $468.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.19 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 44.01%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

East West Bancorp Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

