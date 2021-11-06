Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $2.50 Million in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in BeiGene by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BeiGene during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 59.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd. Beigene bought 2,543,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.85 per share, for a total transaction of $7,249,830.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.78, for a total value of $559,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 352,000 shares of company stock valued at $46,359,195. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BeiGene stock opened at $364.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $361.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $336.93. BeiGene, Ltd. has a one year low of $219.20 and a one year high of $426.56.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($4.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.70) by $0.24. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 122.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BGNE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CLSA raised BeiGene from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on BeiGene from $417.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on BeiGene in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $431.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.89.

BeiGene Profile

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

