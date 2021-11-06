Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,724 Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,874 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Avid Technology worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $2,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,511,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,326,000 after purchasing an additional 125,437 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 235.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 23,979 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 167.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 61,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 38,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 678,704 shares in the company, valued at $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,300 shares of company stock valued at $200,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $29.38 on Friday. Avid Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $40.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 1.16.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million. Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AVID shares. TheStreet upgraded Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID).

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.