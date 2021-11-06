SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.920-$4.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.99 billion-$5.04 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.97 billion.SS&C Technologies also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.170-$1.250 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSNC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.50.

NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $77.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.75. SS&C Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $79.72.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SS&C Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 146.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of SS&C Technologies worth $32,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

