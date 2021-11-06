STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. STAAR Surgical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of STAA stock opened at $115.59 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $68.71 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.97.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 15,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.53, for a total transaction of $1,717,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

