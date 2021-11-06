STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,472 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of STAAR Surgical worth $6,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.97. STAAR Surgical has a 52 week low of $68.71 and a 52 week high of $163.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

In related news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at $15,723,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Francese sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total transaction of $2,203,650.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 57,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,466,423.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,315 shares of company stock valued at $8,763,801 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

