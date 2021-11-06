Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is engaged in a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of staffing organizations in the US and the UK. Through both organic growth and acquisitions, the Company provides permanent placement services in the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and IT staffing space. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in New York, with its UK headquarters in London. “

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

Separately, Greenridge Global lowered their price target on Staffing 360 Solutions from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of STAF opened at $1.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. Staffing 360 Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $8.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.56.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $50.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions during the first quarter worth $27,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 298.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Staffing 360 Solutions by 412.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 783,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 630,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

About Staffing 360 Solutions

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of based staffing services. The firm engages in the acquisition and management of staffing companies in the information technology, financial, accounting, healthcare and cyber security industries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Staffing, Professional Staffing-US and Professional Staffing-UK.

Featured Story: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Staffing 360 Solutions (STAF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.