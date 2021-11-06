Stakinglab 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. In the last week, Stakinglab has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Stakinglab coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Stakinglab has a total market cap of $491.78 and approximately $11.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Stakinglab Profile

LABX is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Stakinglab Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stakinglab should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

