Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.08

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as low as $13.60. Standard Life Aberdeen shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

SLFPY has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.08.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.8181 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

About Standard Life Aberdeen (OTCMKTS:SLFPY)

abrdn Plc engages in the provision of asset management and savings solutions. It operates through the Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth; and Insurance Associates and Joint ventures segments. The Asset Management, Platform, and Wealth segment includes other wholly owned activities of the Group including the corporate centre and related activities, and the United Kingdom (UK) and Ireland standard life staff defined benefit pension plans.

