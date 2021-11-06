Stantec (TSE:STN) PT Set at C$76.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$76.00 price objective on Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$67.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Stantec from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$71.00.

Get Stantec alerts:

Stantec stock opened at C$68.53 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$62.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$58.38. The company has a market cap of C$7.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. Stantec has a 52-week low of C$37.61 and a 52-week high of C$72.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$908.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$940.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Stantec will post 2.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.30%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$59.62, for a total transaction of C$89,425.95. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.10, for a total value of C$631,006.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,828,044.65. Insiders have sold a total of 17,400 shares of company stock worth $1,080,332 over the last ninety days.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Stantec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stantec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.