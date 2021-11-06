State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.26 EPS

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.26), MarketWatch Earnings reports. State Auto Financial had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 3.12%.

Shares of NASDAQ:STFC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.51. The company had a trading volume of 84,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,086. State Auto Financial has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $51.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. State Auto Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on State Auto Financial from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

In related news, SVP Paul M. Stachura sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.91, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Stanley Mrozek sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $828,140.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,738 shares of company stock worth $6,150,588 over the last quarter. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in State Auto Financial stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) by 182.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in State Auto Financial were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About State Auto Financial

State Auto Financial Corp. is a property and casualty insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment comprises personal auto, homeowners, and other personal insurance.

