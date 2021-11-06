State Street Corp Acquires 336,334 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,034,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,334 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $107,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,070,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,763,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,508,000 after acquiring an additional 63,551 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,562,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth $7,268,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $10.54 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.85 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.12). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 91.48%. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

DiamondRock Hospitality Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

