State Street Corp Increases Stock Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 1.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 991,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,693 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $103,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,876,000 after acquiring an additional 61,056 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 718,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Jeffrey C. Smith sold 700,000 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $78,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.43.

PZZA stock opened at $132.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -155.63, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.96. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $140.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.27.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. Papa John’s International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

