State Street Corp Purchases 47,068 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State Street Corp grew its position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,067,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,068 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $98,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 700.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 390.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 74.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OSTK shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $130.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.83.

Shares of Overstock.com stock opened at $104.46 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 4.22.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Overstock.com had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business had revenue of $689.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meghan Tuohig sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,666 shares of company stock valued at $356,697 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.