State Street Corp Purchases 64,105 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,394,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,105 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 3.28% of Hillenbrand worth $105,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.6% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 3.2% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 4.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Hillenbrand by 15.7% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Monday, September 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of HI stock opened at $49.06 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.73 and a 12 month high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

