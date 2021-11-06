State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

State Street Corp grew its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,302,597 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 883,622 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.20% of Banco Bradesco worth $99,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BBD shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

BBD opened at $3.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $35.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0034 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.45%.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

