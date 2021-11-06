State Street Corp Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $100,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 91.0% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 37,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 17,697 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $569,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $2,561,000.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $41.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.03.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.43% and a negative return on equity of 169.13%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total value of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $38,577.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.