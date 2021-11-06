Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Shares of MITO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.08. The stock had a trading volume of 323,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,107. The firm has a market cap of $62.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.74. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $1.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.