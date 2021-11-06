STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SNVVF. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of SNVVF opened at $1.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. STEP Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.78.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

