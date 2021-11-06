STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Price Target Increased to C$3.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SNVVF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised STEP Energy Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on STEP Energy Services from C$1.75 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SNVVF opened at $1.72 on Friday. STEP Energy Services has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.24.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.